'A very special visitor' meets Queen Camilla at Clarence House

Queen Camilla had a "very special visitor" at Clarence House on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the royal family, "Medical Detection Dog in-training, Freddy, showed off his royal etiquette and public access training during a meeting with The Queen."

The statement said, "Her Majesty named Freddy, in 2024, to celebrate more than 10 years as Patron of the charity. Since then, Freddy has been working hard on his development towards become a fully qualified Medical Alert Assistance Dog."

The statement added, "The charity’s Medical Alert Assistance Dogs support individuals with complex health conditions who have limited awareness of an impending life-threatening medical event."

Using their amazing sense of smell, dogs can be trained to identify minute odour changes emitted prior to an emergency and alert the person to take preventative action.











