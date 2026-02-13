King Charles' Andrew decision labelled 'long overdue'

King Charles has finally taken bold decision about ex-Prince Andrew in response to renewed allegations, but royal experts label it as 'long-overdue' step.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed on behalf of King Charles, that they're "ready to support" police as they examine allegations against the former Prince Andrew. Charles expressed his "profound concern" about the allegations linked to Andrew and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement on behalf of King Charles read: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct."

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect," it continued.

Further stating, "As was previously stated, Their Majesties' thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse."

Now, royal commentators claim that the move sends strong message that no one is above responsibility in the royal family. Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's royal editor, said, "It is extraordinary and unprecedented. I think it was overdue and I do think we needed to hear more," referring to the Palace's statement.

However, she noted, "I do think the Palace is in a very, very difficult situation but I think the King went as far as he could in expressing his concern and probably his personal outrage about the allegations his brother is facing."

On the other hand, Richard Eden stated, "You know that he needs to put pressure on him to do so."

"It's not enough just to say, 'Oh I'm a bit concerned about this', you know you're in charge, do something. You're in charge, you're the king," Richard noted.