Hailey Bieber reveals KEY to balancing motherhood with career

Hailey Bieber reflects on balancing motherhood with career

Hailey Bieber is sharing tips for navigating motherhood with a busy schedule.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 29, opened up about balancing work and motherhood while attending Vogue's Forces of Fashion event in Australia.

Hailey, who shares her son Jack Blues, 17 months, with husband Justin Bieber, said, "Having a great partner is really important. And sharing responsibilities."

"I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life," Hailey added. "Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier."

The model has previously shared how she believes it takes a village to raise a child.

During her appearance on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, she revealed that sh ehas full-time help and is "not ashamed" about it.

"I do have help," she said. "I have full-time help and I’m super not ashamed to say that, and I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn't be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I'm really grateful for that."

"If he's not with me, he's with his dad," she added. "He's always with his family, and he's always with one of us, or with his godparents."

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids," she shared. "You know what's funny? The older I've gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing."

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Jack Blues in 2024.