Hailey Bieber reveals KEY to balancing motherhood with career
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are parents to son Jack Blues Bieber
Hailey Bieber is sharing tips for navigating motherhood with a busy schedule.
The Rhode Beauty founder, 29, opened up about balancing work and motherhood while attending Vogue's Forces of Fashion event in Australia.
Hailey, who shares her son Jack Blues, 17 months, with husband Justin Bieber, said, "Having a great partner is really important. And sharing responsibilities."
"I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life," Hailey added. "Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier."
The model has previously shared how she believes it takes a village to raise a child.
During her appearance on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, she revealed that sh ehas full-time help and is "not ashamed" about it.
"I do have help," she said. "I have full-time help and I’m super not ashamed to say that, and I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn't be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I'm really grateful for that."
"If he's not with me, he's with his dad," she added. "He's always with his family, and he's always with one of us, or with his godparents."
"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids," she shared. "You know what's funny? The older I've gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing."
Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Jack Blues in 2024.
-
Michelle Yeoh gets honest about 'struggle' of Asian representation in Hollywood
-
US, China held anti-narcotics, intelligence meeting: State media reports
-
Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer resigns over Epstein connections
-
Manhunt continues for suspect who killed 2 at South Carolina State University
-
Trump considers scaling back trade levies on steel, aluminium in response to rising costs
-
Trump revokes legal basis for US climate regulation, curb vehicle emission standards
-
DOJ blocks Trump administration from cutting $600M in public health funds
-
Scientists find strange solar system that breaks planet formation rules