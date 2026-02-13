Prince William and Harry's cousins attend 'Wuthering Heights' event

Days after the UK premiere of Wuthering Heights, photos of Princess Diana's nieces, Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer, attending the event have surfaced .

The first cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry looked stunning in black outfits at the movie premiere .





Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer are British aristocrats and fashion models. The daughters of Earl Charles Spencer are best known as nieces of Princess Diana.

No member of the British royal family was spotted at the film premiere.

Wuthering Heights is the the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel of the same name. The movie features Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film is set to release on February 13, 2026 ahead of Valentine’s Day.



