Columbia university sacks staff over Epstein partner's ‘backdoor’ admission

Columbia Universty has sacked two members from staff after files show Epstein’s girlfriend admitted through ‘irregular’ route, source says, according to a report.

ABC News reports Columbia University has cut ties with members of its dental school after newly released files linked to Jeffrey Epstein revealed his girlfriend was admitted through what officials described as an 'irregular' process.

The Upper Manhattan Ivy League institution said it had 'taken action' against two individuals after documents showed school figures kept in contact with the disgraced financier and sought donations from him while helping secure a place for Karyna Shuliak.

Shuliak, Epstein’s last known partner, was initially rejected by the dental school in February 2012. But within weeks, emails show Epstein discussing her enrolment as a transfer student.

By May 3, she had received confirmation she was accepted for the autumn term.

In correspondence dated later that month, then-dean Ira Lamster wrote that Shuliak would join the programme and that her visa would not be an issue because of her 'special status', according to the files.

She went on to graduate in 2015.

Lamster, who left the university voluntarily in 2017 and was not disciplined, told ABC News he had been introduced to Epstein while the financier was considering a donation of between $5 million and $10 million.

He said it seemed 'logical' at the time to refer Shuliak’s case while the school pursued the potential gift, though admissions staff were told to judge her on merit.

The donation never materialised.

Following the disclosures, Columbia said Dr Thomas Magnani had been removed from ongoing affiliations with the school, while Dr Letty Moss-Salentijn would step down from administrative roles.

In a further move, the university pledged to donate $105,000 each to two non-profit organizations supporting survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.