PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in an undated photo. The News/Flie

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party core committee convened on Friday to address the ongoing political crisis and emphasised that the issue had arisen due to various reasons, including the minority court verdict being given precedence over the majority court verdict.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyer Bukhari, speaking after the meeting, said that this stance was legally, morally and politically untenable and must be reviewed.

The committee, jointly chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, resolved to approach all parties in the coalition government to discuss the issue of dialogue among the political parties, including the PTI.

The party also stressed the importance of resolving conflicting court verdicts promptly and without impinging on the judiciary’s honour and prestige. Furthermore, in the interest of fair and free elections, the party called for general elections for all assemblies to be held on the same day as

provided for in the Constitution and reiterated their opposition to any delay beyond the Constitutional mandate date. The meeting was attended by former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Secretary-General Syed Nayyer Bukhari, Naveed Qamar, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Shazia Marri, Nisar Khurro, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Akhunzada Chattan and Farhatullah Babar.