Institutions have become puppets: Bilawal

KHAIRPUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday accused “individuals” in the judiciary of “doing politics”.

Speaking at a ceremony for laying the foundation stone of Health City in Gambat, Sindh, the foreign minister accused members of the judiciary of taking sides, saying, “These institutions have become puppets.” He said: “The same plan through which the selected was imposed in 2018 is being reenacted today. An unworthy and incompetent leader was imposed on us back then and these judges could not see its impact on the country.”

Bilawal said we have to save this system, adding that “some people” in the institution “have become stubborn and are playing politics”. He slammed the judiciary and said that the institution had failed to do its duty at various points in Pakistan’s history, including the hanging of his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“We do not believe that there is any institution of justice in this country,” Bilawal said. “Under Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan had become the leader of the Muslim Ummah. However, because of these courts, the Quaid-e-Awam was hanged. No judge has heard the case of the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to-date.”

Such decisions have prevented Pakistan from growing and developing a strong economy, he added. The foreign minister also praised both his mother and his father — Asif Ali Zardari — for their services to the country.

Speaking about the Gambat Health City, the PPP leader praised his party’s efforts to improve healthcare in the country. He said people would no longer have to go to India for kidney operations. “There is a free treatment for cancer at this hospital. The Gambat Hospital can compete with any hospital in the world — and that too for free.”

Bilawal further said, “We want Pakistan to have the technology to produce its own medicines. In a year, we will start manufacturing medicines here.”