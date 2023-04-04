Punjab and KP polls delay case: Supreme Court declares ECP order 'null and void'

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict on delaying polls in Punjab "null and void", upholding President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to hold polls on April 30.

A three-member bench — led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan — reserved the verdict on Monday after holding week-long proceedings on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition.



The ECP postponed the date of the election in Punjab to October 8 — initially scheduled to take place on April 30 — citing a resurgence of terror attacks, a shortage of security personnel and an unprecedented economic crisis.

"Constitution and law do not give [ECP] the authority to postpone the election date," said the apex court, adding that the electoral process was at its fifth stage when the ECP announced its decision.



Punjab’s state legislature — then controlled by former prime minister Imran Khan’s party — was dissolved on his instructions in January. The cricketer-turned-politician has been pushing for a fresh election in the province in addition to his demand for early national elections — both of which he views as a way for Pakistan to achieve political stability and help bolster its struggling economy.



Key takeaways from Supreme Court verdict

ECP order of March 22 declared unconstitutional

SC directs ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14

Federal govt directed to provide Rs21bn in funds to ECP by April 10

ECP asked to submit a report to SC on the issue by April 11

Govt directed to share the security plan with ECP by April 17

Apex court to continue hearing regarding elections in KP

The court remarked that the ECP's order wasted 13 days, saying that the electoral body made an unconstitutional decision by shifting the date for the polls to October 8.

The verdict mentioned that the last date for submitting appeals against the returning officer's decision is April 10 and the election tribunal will announce the decision on the appeals on April 17.

Announcing the reserved verdict, the three-member bench directed the electoral body to conduct elections in the provincial assembly on May 14.

"Elections in Punjab and KP should be transparent, impartial and as per the law," the verdict added.

It stated that the federal government should provide Rs21 billion in funds by April 10 to the ECP and directed the body to present a report on the issue by April 11.



The verdict also said that the Supreme Court will issue instructions to the authorities concerned in case the funds are not provided.

The apex court also directed the federal government to provide resources — including Rangers, FC personnel, and armed forces — and extend support in order to hold polls in the provinces.



According to the verdict, the federal government has been directed to share the security plan with the electoral body by April 17. Meanwhile, it added that Punjab's interim cabinet and chief secretary should report to the ECP regarding the electoral staff by April 10.

It further urged the ECP to approach the apex court in case the caretaker government of Punjab and the federal government refrain from complying with the judgment.

The judgment also addressed the concerns raised regarding the March 1 decision which was based on 3:2, stating that the decision announced by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan has “no legal standing.”

Meanwhile, regarding the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the three-member bench said during the course of the hearing nobody represented the provincial governor therefore the issue, only to this extent, will remain under debate.

Prior to the announcement of the verdict, the Ministry of Defence submitted its report explaining the reasoning behind the army's refusal to provide security for the polls.

Chronology of the case



As the top court accepted the plea and began hearing it on the same day, March 27, it held six hearings for a period spanning over eight days, in which parties involved presented their arguments.

Initially, a five-member bench was formed, comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Ahsan.

But on March 30, Justice Amin recused himself from the proceedings, citing a judgement from a three-member bench that halted proceedings under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Then, the bench was cut down to four members — CJP Bandial, Justice Mandokhail, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Ahsan.

A day later on March 31, Justice Mandokhail also recused himself and noted that since he was not consulted before the formation of the bench, he would like to withdraw himself.

A new bench was formed comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Ahsan to hear the case.

The three-member bench heard arguments from advocate generals of Punjab and KP, the attorney general for Pakistan, ECP's lawyer, and secretaries of defence and finance.

While the hearing was going on, the coalition parties — comprising Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — sought the formation of a full court to hear the case.

But the top court rejected their request. The coalition parties have expressed no confidence in the three-member bench hearing the case and maintained that it would not accept the decision.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also said the government will not accept if the Supreme Court's decision on a sensitive and important issue is announced in haste.

At the time when the hearing was going on, parliament also passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, to curtail the powers of the chief justice. However, President Arif Alvi is yet to sign it.

Meanwhile, PTI said that they respect all the judges and will accept whatever the court decides.

Speaking to a news channel, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "for us, all judges are respectable, we do not have any objection to any bench, we only want a decision according to the Constitution."

The PTI leader also urged the ruling coalition to accept the SC verdict.