Bilawal fears martial law if full court not formed

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivers a speech during Pakistan's Resilience to Climate Change conference in Geneva on January 9, 2023. — AFP

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his apprehension about emergency or martial law in the country if the full court was not be constituted.

He said this while talking to media in Larkana, adding his party will not accept whatever decision of the three judges on the KP and Punjab elections, He said that his party will embrace the decision of the full court and also implement the same.

He said that PPP is defending Constitution, adding ZA Bhutto had given the nation 1973 Constitution which was breached by dictators including Pervez Musharraf, but former president Asif Ali Zardari had not only restored it but also implemented the 30 years mission of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the sons and daughters of the dictators are in PTI and said that Imran Khan was the chief polling agent of a Pervez Musharraf in a held referendum.

He said that three-judge decision would not be accepted because one of them handed over a PDM Punjab government to opposition PTI. He asked Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute full court in the larger interest of the nation.

Bilawal said that Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and LEAs had eliminated the terrorism and maintained peace in Pakistan by providing the sacrifices, but inept, “stupid” Imran Khan promoted the terrorists. He accused Imran Khan of patronising terrorists in Pakistan by inviting them from Afghanistan. The policies of Imran Khan also led restrengthening of the terrorists’ network.

He said that Pakistan, especially Larkana, is a soil of martyrs. He said, “We are taking all measures to restore peace and eliminate the terrorists. He said, “No one is paying attention to the local bodies elections in Sindh which were almost won by PPP and candidates have been waiting for chairmen and mayors for a year.”

He said that PPP is not afraid of elections, because PPP defeated Qureshi in Multan and Imran Khan in Karachi, so PPP is ready to defeat PTI in elections. He said that first time in the history of politics PPP is going to make a mayor of Karachi, but no one is paying attention to this issue. Bilawal said that Sindh and Balochistan were flooded by the torrential rains and flood. However, people need complete rehabilitation.