Bilawal welcomes Gondal group from Jhelum in PPP

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Nazar Hussain Gondal, a prominent political personality of Jhelum, joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after calling on the Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was also present on the occasion.
Gondal, a two-time member of the Punjab Assembly, along with Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar Gondal, Bilal Nazar Gondal, Tasawwer Abbas Phapra and Pir Syed Ameer Hamza Kirmani, joined the PPP with their entire group. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed Chaudhry Nazar Hussain Gondal and all those who joined the PPP.
