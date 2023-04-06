Eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday killed eight terrorists, including their commander, while a soldier was martyred and another four were injured in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists and eight terrorists, including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh, were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The dead terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

During the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), having fought gallantly embraced shahadat while another four personnel, including two officers, got injured.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and are of the view that such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the statement added.