King Charles or Princess Anne, who is the hardest-working royal in 2025?

King Charles has claimed the title of hardest-working royal 2025

King Charles has reportedly outpaced his sister Princess Anne as hardest-working royal for the year 2025.

Back in 2024, the figures had confirmed that the Princess Royal was the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, having undertaken an impressive 474 engagements across the UK and overseas

But, now in 2025, King Charles has claimed the title of hardest-working royal, undertaking 532 official engagements throughout the year whilst continuing his weekly cancer treatment.

The monarch has outpaced Anne by 50 duties, with the Princess Royal completing 478 engagements despite working more individual days than her brother.

King Charles tally represents nearly a quarter of all 2,458 official royal duties recorded in 2025.

The monarch’s schedule included visits across Britain alongside overseas trips to Italy, Canada and Poland.

Prince William and Harry’s father increased his workload at the beginning of 2025 following encouraging developments in his cancer treatment.

Royal expert Patricia Treble, who has compiled the data told the Mirror: "Considering he spent the entire year undergoing regular cancer treatment, the King set the pace when it comes to royal duty for the House of Windsor.”

King Charles younger brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, secured third position in the rankings with 313 engagements, making him the only royal to reach the 300s bracket.