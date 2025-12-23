Netflix’s Warner Bros Discovery deal: The end of traditional sports viewing?

The recent possession of Warner Bros and Amazon’s dominance in NFL broadcasting have sparked a multi-billion dollar fight in Hollywood and Premier League bosses will be watching closely.

Netflix and Paramount Skydance are competing to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

However, a potential takeover of TNT Sports within Warner Bros Discovery provides a captivating subplot in a rancorous battle for some of the world’s prominent TV shows and movies.

How does team dominance affect fan engagement and viewership?

TNT Sports have been a proactive player in the rights market since 2012. However, the recent developments reveal that while the broadcaster helped drive up the value of Champions League TV rights, it will lose them to Paramount starting in 2027.

The channel is a joint collaboration between Warner Bros Discovery and BT, launched in 2022, the broadcaster also holds the rights to the Olympics.

While BT Groups still retains a 50% stake, it is reportedly negotiating a deal to sell its remaining share to Warner Bros Discovery.

Netflix deal set to transform global sports broadcasting

The coming years will see a dramatic transformation of the UK television landscape.

Intense competition from global streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ has forced traditional broadcasters such as ITV and Sky to aggressively adapt to these new market realities.

While current demonstration would suggest a major shift is underway, questions remain regarding the true scale of the platform’s ambitions.

However, by securing the US rights to the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cups, it has moved beyond one-off events to anchor itself as a serious player in international sports broadcasting.

According to Pescatore, TNT Sports could provide “ fast-track access” into the highly competitive domain of premium sports rights.

He said, “Entertainment has served a purpose for Netflix up until now, but they realize the whole notion of live programming drives viewers to tune in at that moment.”

While recent revelations provide no specific detail about TNT Sports, they suggest a future where sport exists as a hybrid ecosystem.

This shift ensures the audience no longer functions simply as viewers, but as users within a massive, data-driven entertainment ecosystem.