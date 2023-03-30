 
Lakki Marwat terror attack leaves four cops dead

By Rasool Dawar
March 30, 2023
At least four policemen, including DSP Iqbal Mohmand, were killed in a terrorist attack on a police check post in Lakki Marwat, Geo News reported on Thursday.

At least six other personnel sustained injuries in the overnight gun assault. 

More to follow...