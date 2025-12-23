Epstein files released: Thousands of new documents surface after Trump remarks

The US Department of Justice released another tranche of new documents related to the case of convicted sex offender Jaffrey Epstein on Tuesday.

The DOJ has faced criticism from Democrats due to its inability to release whole documents and massive redactions of investigatory records.

As a result, the Congress unanimously passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), obliging the DOJ to release all the files by Friday.

Released 11,000 new files include hundreds of audio and video recordings, emails, surveillance footage from August 2009, the month of Epstein’s death.

According to a recent email released by the US Justice Department, Donald Trump was listed as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet on eight flights between 1993 and 1996, as reported by the BBC.

The email stated, “Trump is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric.”

“On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old” - with the person’s name redacted, it further added.

The email in question was sent on January 7, 2020 and is associated with an archive titled as “"RE: Epstein flight records.”

The recent release also includes the image of an old US passport which belongs to Jeffrey Epstein. The passport was issued in February 1985 and expired in 1995.

The release of documents comes on the heels of Donald Trump remarks in which he warned that Epstein files are responsible for tarnishing the reputations of those who “innocently met” with Jeffery Epstein.

This was the first time the US President expressed his views on the release of Epstein-linked files.