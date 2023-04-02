CTD arrests ‘TTP terrorist with hand grenade’ in Kotri

Hyderabad: The Counter Terrorism Department, Hyderabad, has arrested Ammar an alleged terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and TT Afghanistan group, in an operation near Kotri’s old railway quarters in the Jamshoro district.
The spokesman for the CTD said on Saturday that the suspect, Khan alias Qalandar, was arrested in an intelligence-based operation and a hand grenade was seized from him. Qalandar is alleged to be a close associate of TTP terrorists Zalanur and Kifayatullah, and commander Noorzeb.
The suspect told the CTD that he had joined the TTP in 2018, and received training in Afghanistan in handling rocket launchers, light machineguns, Kalashnikovs and hand grenades, as well as in carrying out a suicide attack.
He also reportedly said that he wanted to spread terror and panic by carrying out attacks with hand grenades.
