Alonso hails best qualifying of 2023 after coming fourth

MELBOURNE: Veteran Spanish ace Fernando Alonso missed out on the front row in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, but hailed his fourth place as the best so far this year.

The Aston Martin star, who started second in Saudi Arabia and has clocked podium finishes in the two grand prix this season, was pipped at the top of the timesheets by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. He also finished behind revived Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but it was a tight finish and the 41-year-old said he was very happy.

“The circuit was difficult to judge at times, with changeable temperatures and weather. We seemed to improve in every session though and the car felt good to drive,” said the two-time world champion.

“Overall, I think it was probably our best qualifying session so far this season and our closest gap to pole position.”