Four soldiers martyred in attack from across Iran border

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Four soldiers of Pakistani security forces were martyred in the Kech district in an attack by terrorists from Iranian soil on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Jalgai Sector, Kech District.

Four soldiers, Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed, were critically injured and later embraced martyrdom.

Necessary contact with the Iranian side is being made for effective action against the terrorists on the Iranian side and to prevent such incidents in the future, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Kech district of Balochistan that martyred four soldiers on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the media cell of Bilawal House, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of four security personnel, saying the sacrifices of martyred Naik Sher Ahmed, Lance Naik Mohammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdul Rasheed will not go in vain. “We will take the terrorists to task for every drop of blood of the martyred personnel,” he pledged.

The foreign minister expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of martyred soldiers.