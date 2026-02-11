Jill Biden’s former husband charged with wife’s murder

William Stevenson, a man briefly married to the former first lady Jill Biden more than five decades ago, has been charged with murdering his longtime wife at their Delaware home, according to police.

Officers were called to the couple’s house in New Castle County on 28 December following reports of a domestic dispute. Inside, they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room, reports HuffPost.

Despite attempts at life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released details about how she died.

On Monday, prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury, which returned an indictment charging William with first-degree murder. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held on $500,000 cash bail, Delaware police said.

Linda Stevenson had been married to William Stevenson for about four decades. Police described her as a mother, grandmother and business owner.

William Stevenson drew media attention during the 2020 presidential race after telling Inside Edition that he suspected Jill and Joe Biden had been involved in an affair.

Jill Biden was previously married to Stevenson from 1970 until their divorce in 1974.

The investigation into Linda Stevenson’s death remains ongoing.