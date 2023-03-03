Indian major says Pak Army being harmed from inside

ISLAMABAD: A retired major of Indian Army and a renowned anchor of anti-Pakistan TV in India, Gaurav Arya, has showered praise on Pakistan Army.

During an interview, he said that Pakistan Army is a powerful and professional institution, which has integrated the Pakistani nation, adding that this institution is being harmed from inside and a former Pakistani prime minister is carrying out this job more effectively.

Contrary to his biased mindset, it is beyond comprehension that why this retired Indian major -- who always used to spill poisonous propaganda against Pak Army with concocted allegations and never leaves a single occasion to target and malign the institution -- admitted to Pak Army’s professionalism.

What strategy is behind the praise of major (retd) Gaurav Arya for Pakistan Army? Perhaps, for the time being, this strategy will be kept secret.

However, during an interview, the retired Indian major said that the Indian media and he himself were not speaking against Pak Army as much as was being done by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Arya said that Imran is issuing statements against his own institutions and damaging Pak Army, therefore, India need not do anything in this regard. He said Imran Khan is carrying out this task of India efficiently and harming his own country, adding that at least Pakistan has got an institution that is strong enough and has played a role in uniting the nation.

Arya admitted that Pak Army is not only a powerful institution but also a bond that has integrated Pakistan.

The retired Indian major said Imran Khan’s stubbornness and egotism is damaging Pakistan and this is beneficial for India. Arya said that he did not know whether Imran Khan loves Pakistan or not, but he is harming the country.

It may be remembered that in November last year, major (retd) Gaurav Arya had appealed to Indian citizens living abroad on his Twitter account for donations to PTI’s sit-in and march and told them that Imran Khan should not be allowed to run out of money for the task.