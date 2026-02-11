YouTube Music tests AI-powered ‘Your Week’ recap to summarise listening habits

YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new AI feature called “Your Week” that summarises users’ listening habits over the past seven days. The feature, which has not been officially announced by Google, has been spotted by a small number of users in the profile section of the app.

It appears to use generative AI, possibly powered by Gemini, to create a short description of a user’s weekly music mood along with featured album art.

According to posts shared on Reddit, some users now see a new banner titled “Your Week” when they tap their profile photo and open “Your channel”. The section includes a Gemini-like icon and an AI-generated summary of recent listening activity. Alongside the text recap, album artwork from frequently played tracks is displayed.

Most users still only see standard sections such as Personal Mix, On Repeat, and public playlists. The limited appearance of the new banner suggests YouTube Music is running a small-scale test.

YouTube Music has previously added AI features to its annual Recap, allowing users to ask Gemini questions about their listening trends. However, the new “Your Week” feature appears to take a more proactive approach. Instead of waiting for user queries, it automatically generates a short summary focused on a much shorter time frame.