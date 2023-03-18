Pak Army ranked as world’s 7th most powerful

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has emerged as the rising global military power as it ranks as the seventh most powerful army in the world, according to the Military Strength Rankings 2023.

Pakistan Army has jumped up eight places within three years. Its ranking improved from 15th back in 2020 to 7th in 2023.

Pakistan Army had clinched 15th, 10th, and 9th position in Military Strength Rankings of 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Global Firepower has been publishing Military Strength Rankings since 2006. Each year, it ranks the militaries of all the countries on basis of potential war-making capabilities.

It assigns a ‘Power Index’ score to each country after taking into account more than 60 factors. The fighting capability of a country is inversely proportional to the Power Index value. Pakistan with a Power Index of 0.1694 performed better than Japan, France, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Canada.

The US, Russia, and China have maintained the top three spots.