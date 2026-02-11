Andrew handed out 'classified' information to Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew shared 'confidential' investment reports with Jeffrey Epstein

For a decade, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a trade envoy for the UK. During his stints, questions were raised over his relationship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Now, a document featuring in the infamous Epstein files sheds light on the former prince's close ties with the disgraced paedophile.

According to the BBC, the former duke of York, in his capacity as a trade envoy, sent him a "confidential" report that includes a list of "high value commercial opportunities" in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

In addition, the 65-year-old also shared details of his official visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

Sir Vince Cable, then the business secretary, called the sharing of the document "appalling behaviour."

"I have twice in the past asked to see the file on Andrew as trade envoy and, strangely, it is empty," the former official says.

"I met Andrew once as secretary of state, when I was invited to Buckingham Palace and he was asking me to find something useful for him to do. I didn't.

"Shortly after, in 2011, the first publicity appeared about his friend Epstein and I discontinued the envoy role," he shares.

Thames Valley Police, meanwhile, is looking into the matter to assess whether to investigate Andrew over his apparent sharing of documents.