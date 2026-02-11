Chilling details emerge on Jeffrey Epstein’s parties: Satanic rights were held & people died in rough intimacy

The parties that Jeffrey Epstein hosted on his island or in his many properties appear to have caused a lot to lose their lives even, according to new reports.

The reports in question have come during a conversation between Jeremy Kyle from TalkTV and royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Mr Lownie’s admissions have not only given the world more chilling news into the ‘murkiness’, but seems to provide more insight into what actually went on behind the scenes of these parties as well.

“There are all sorts of stories about dead bodies and people being killed in rough sex,” he began by telling the host.

For those unversed, according to the biographer himself this revelation was inside the Epstein files themselves, yet still “hasn't been dealt with.”

But “there's a lot of stuff that is beginning to emerge,” and “it's much darker,” he further promises.

Things related to Satanic rights as well because as Mr Lownie explains, “I had a lot of people talking to me about satanic rights which I totally ignored. But there were lots of them and I'm now beginning to look at some of those stories again.”