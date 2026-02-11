Internet reacts to 10 days flight ban over El Paso

Netizens get candid about odd El Paso flight decision

Early Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the airspace of El Paso, Texas, had been closed for ten days.

The FAA says the decision was taken for "special security reasons," but this brief explanation is sparking wild speculation on social media because the last time such a grounding order was issued was during the 9/11 attacks.

The reactions range from frustration to panic and misinformation.

Another social media user expresses frustration, "Nothing to see here, folks just the FAA casually grounding an entire city for 'special security' with shoot-down threats and zero details. Totally normal, right? Move along. If this was under Biden y'all would be rioting."

"What ever is happening over El Paso Texas is serious, this is completely unprecedented," a third person shares his stunning reaction to the temporarily banning of flights over El Paso.

Meanwhile, reports are emerging that the Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the temporary ban on flights and reopened El Paso airspace, hours after announcing the ban would last 10 days.