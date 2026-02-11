Meghan Markle, Prince Harry friends suggest their marriage 'isn't all it seems'

Prince Harry is eager to reconcile with his father King Charles and the Duke also wants to spend more time in the UK, its being said. However, the one silver lining for Meghan, given that she simply doesn’t want to be there with Harry, is that he won’t force her.

According to a report by the Heat World, Meghan is supportive of Prince Harry’s plan, but “it’s likely to lead to serious emotional distance in the marriage.”

Prince Harry has publicly declared that he would like to reconcile with his father King Charles and other royals, though Meghan is said to be more hesitant.

Hence, Meghan and Harry’s friends have suggested the marriage isn't all it seems.

The source also adds, “Meghan is still focused on Hollywood and creating her brand, while Harry is going at a different pace. He finds schmoozing Tinseltown types boring and is pouring all his energy into Invictus [his charity for wounded service men and women] and securing speaking gigs.

“They’re also moving in very different social circles. The marriage is nowhere near as perfect as it seems and that’s evidenced by how separate their lives are when the cameras are off.”

In its report, the outlet, further claims Harry and Meghan’s solo lives are only fuelling fears of a split.

The insider tells the publication, “The last few months have been so hectic. Harry’s going from one trip to another, but Meghan’s schedule is also totally slammed – she’s home but has no free time. They try to schedule quality time, but their date nights end up at the bottom of the priority list.