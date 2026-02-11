Meghan Markle, Prince Harry friends suggest their marriage 'isn't all it seems'
It seems all is not well in Montecito especially not in the Sussex's marriage
Prince Harry is eager to reconcile with his father King Charles and the Duke also wants to spend more time in the UK, its being said. However, the one silver lining for Meghan, given that she simply doesn’t want to be there with Harry, is that he won’t force her.
According to a report by the Heat World, Meghan is supportive of Prince Harry’s plan, but “it’s likely to lead to serious emotional distance in the marriage.”
Prince Harry has publicly declared that he would like to reconcile with his father King Charles and other royals, though Meghan is said to be more hesitant.
Hence, Meghan and Harry’s friends have suggested the marriage isn't all it seems.
The source also adds, “Meghan is still focused on Hollywood and creating her brand, while Harry is going at a different pace. He finds schmoozing Tinseltown types boring and is pouring all his energy into Invictus [his charity for wounded service men and women] and securing speaking gigs.
“They’re also moving in very different social circles. The marriage is nowhere near as perfect as it seems and that’s evidenced by how separate their lives are when the cameras are off.”
In its report, the outlet, further claims Harry and Meghan’s solo lives are only fuelling fears of a split.
The insider tells the publication, “The last few months have been so hectic. Harry’s going from one trip to another, but Meghan’s schedule is also totally slammed – she’s home but has no free time. They try to schedule quality time, but their date nights end up at the bottom of the priority list.
-
Britain's chief prosecutor breaks silence after King Charles vows to answer all Andrew questions
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor flew money in suitcases to launder: New allegation drops
-
Palace spotlights Queen Camilla for her work with vision-impaired children a day after Andrew statement
-
Kim Kardashian still 'very angry' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson quietly adopts new strategy to control public narrative
-
King Charles’ ignorance over Andrew & Jeffrey Epstein not true? Foreign office, MI6’s work comes out
-
Kate Middleton, Prince William's major plan revealed after statement on Andrew scandal
-
Meghan Markle receives apology as Andrew puts monarchy in much bigger scandal