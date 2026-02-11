Royal expert raises questions over Sarah Ferguson's 'plotting' stunning comeback

Robert Jobson reflects on Sarah Ferguson's 'plotting' comeback from the UAE

In the wake of Andrew's scandal, Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, also had her fair share of controversy, particularly her friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Given the outrage over these ties, a Daily Mail report claims she has moved to the United Arab Emirates for strategic reasons.

There, Ferguson is planning an astonishing comeback to the UK. For this, she is searching for a PR team to represent her.

"I need to get back to work. I need money," insiders tell the outlet, claiming she has been telling her friends about her potential return openly.

In contrast, however, Robert Jobson, who is a royal author, provides a different update.

In his post on X, he writes that Ferguson's move to the UAE is overplayed. In addition, he raises questions about reports that she has been searching for a PR company and seeking funding for a lifestyle.

"I’m hearing the UAE angle may not be the one to follow re Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts. No indication of her wanting a new PR or desperate for funding."

Jobson further pens that in his recent conversation with her, it was about her concerns for her mental health. "I had an exchange with her recently and she was more worried about her mental health."