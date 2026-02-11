Google updates Search tools to simplify removal of non-consensual explicit images

Google has announced an update to its Search reporting tools which will help users request removal of non-consensual explicit images from search results. The Mountain View-based company plans to launch its new system within the next few days, which will help users report problems while giving them information about their status and showing them emotional and legal support resources.

Google developed a new removal request form which contains specific categories that include non-consensual explicit content and deepfake images.

The reporting dashboard provides updates about case status, which includes both current review status and completed resolution status.

How to request removal on Google Search?

To request removal of explicit images from Google Search, users can:

Open Google Search and locate the image. Click the three-dot menu next to the result. Select the option to report a legal or policy issue. Choose the relevant category, such as non-consensual explicit content. Complete the form with the required details and URLs. Submit the request and track its status online.

Google clarified that removing content from search results does not delete it from the original website. Users may need to contact the hosting site separately.

Alongside the update, Google is expanding its ‘Results about you’ feature. This tool allows people to find and request removal of search results containing sensitive personal information such as passport numbers, driver’s licence details, or Social Security numbers.