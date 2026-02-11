Palace releases Prince William's photos from final day of his Saudi Arabia visit

Kensington Palace on Wednesday released multiple pictures of Prince William from the final day of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The pictures of the future king were shared with the caption, "Taking a stroll through AlUla Old Town."

The Prince of Wales arrived in northwest Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the second day of his three-day official visit to the kingdom.

William met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday during the first day of his official trip on behalf of the government to deepen ties with the country.

During his trip, William took part in engagements focused on Saudi Arabia's economic reforms, cultural initiatives and environmental programmes, his office Kensington Palace said on Monday.

William previously met the crown prince in March 2018, when he and his father, then-Prince Charles, hosted bin Salman for a dinner at Clarence House in London, while the late Queen Elizabeth held a separate lunch with the Saudi royal that day.







