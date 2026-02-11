Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence over tragic shooting in Canada

Kate Middleton, Prince William address tragic school shooting in Canada

Kate Middleton and Prince William have condemned the secondary school shooting in British Columbia, Canada.

On Feb. 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales voiced their solidarity with the Canadian people and paid condolences to the Tumbler Ridge fmailies who’ve lost their kids.

"We stand with all Canadians following this morning’s appalling tragedy. Our hearts are with the entire Tumbler Ridge community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by this devastating loss," the royal couple said in a statement uploaded on their Instagram account’s story.

"We are so thankful for the courage shown by the students, staff, and emergency responders who acted with selflessness in the face of such violence," they added.

They signed the statement as "W & C," to show that the message came from the couple directly.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared a statement to X and Instagram to condemn the "senseless act of brutal violence."

"My wife and I were profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the dreadful attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. We can only express our deepest possible sympathy to the families who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their loved ones and those awaiting news from hospital," began the monarch’s statement.

"In such a closely connected town, every child’s name will be known, and every family will be a neighbor. We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge and our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been so shattered by this senseless act of brutal violence," he continued.

"I wish very much to thank the town's police and staff at the health centre for their courage as first responders, and all those across British Columbia who have helped in every way they have," the King said.

"In sending our most heartfelt condolences, my wife and I stand in solidarity with the people of Tumbler Ridge and all Canadians as they seek understanding, healing and strength. Charles R."

The police statement about the shooting shared that they recieved a call at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10, saying that there was an active shooter at the school. Nine people were killed in the shooting per police.