Four soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran

At least four soldiers were martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Iran on the Pakistan troops stationed in Kech district's Jalgai Sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
"On 1 April 2023, a group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along [the] Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech," the military's media wing said.
The ISPR added that in the attack, unfortunately, four soldiers including Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured and later embraced martyrdom.
The statement mentioned that Pakistani authorities were making contact with Iran to seek ways of preventing such incidents in future.
Condemning the attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah assured the people that government will take a sigh of relief after eradicating terrorism.
The interior minister said that the entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism, lamenting that the sons of the country are embracing martyrdom to protect their land.
