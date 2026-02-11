Instagram develops AI ‘Create My Likeness’ tool to generate personalised photos and videos

Instagram is reportedly developing an AI-powered Create My Likeness tool that would let users generate photos and videos using their own face. The feature, discovered by a tipster, could position Instagram as a rival to OpenAI’s Sora platform.

This Instagram AI feature would allow users to insert their digital likeness into custom visuals using text prompts.

Create My Likeness AI tool spotted

Social media analyst Alessandro Paluzzi shared screenshots on X showing what appears to be the new AI-powered feature in development. Instead of calling it a simple face swap tool, the interface reportedly labels it Create my likeness.

The tool may analyse a user’s existing posts and Highlights to build a digital model of their face. Another possibility is that users will be asked to upload a dedicated selfie to activate the feature. Once set up, users could enter prompts to generate AI images or short videos placing themselves in different scenarios.

The leaked details also suggest a permission-based system for using someone else’s likeness. Users would need to send a request through direct messages, and the other person would have to approve before their face could appear in AI-generated media. This approach appears designed to reduce misuse and protect identity.