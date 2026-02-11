Annular solar eclipse 2026: Where and how to watch ‘ring of fire’

The first solar eclipse of 2026 arrives on February 17 as a rare annular solar eclipse, also known as a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse. The event will occur when the moon passes in front of the sun but does not fully cover it, leaving a bright ring visible.

According to NASA, Space Science Division, eclipse experts say the path of annularity will stretch 2,661 miles long and 383 miles wide, mainly across western Antarctica and along the Davis Sea coast of the Southern Ocean. The eclipse will rise over mainland Antarctica and set off the Davis Sea coast, making it one of the most remote major sky events of the year.

Where will the ‘Ring of Fire’ be visible?

The dramatic annular solar eclipse will be visible in full only across parts of western Antarctica. This means more penguins than people are likely to witness the complete ring effect. The path cuts through icy landscapes and barely touches accessible regions, limiting public viewing opportunities.

However, the partial solar eclipse phase will reach a much wider audience. Parts of southeastern Africa, the southern tip of South America, and regions across the Pacific, Indian, Atlantic and Southern oceans will see the moon take a visible bite out of the sun.

How to watch partial solar eclipse safely?

Safety experts stress that proper solar filters are essential during every stage of the eclipse. The moon will become blood red during a total lunar eclipse, which will occur on March 3 and 4, just two weeks after the current date. The upcoming event will provide a dramatic celestial display which 31% of the world population will be able to see compared to the February annular solar eclipse, which had more limited viewing options.