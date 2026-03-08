Scientists reveal stunning images of rare deep-sea species & corals off British Caribbean coast

Scientists reveal rare deep-sea species & corals off British Caribbean coast

A surprising mystery has been uncovered off the coastlines of Britain’s Caribbean territories. The first expedition revealed an underwater mountain range, a massive blue hole, and coral reefs unaffected by human induced environmental shifts. Operations continued 24 hours a day for six weeks, with researchers using advanced cameras and equipment to record data at depths of up to 6,000m.

In this connection, Prof James Bell, leading the expedition on the British research ship said: “This is the first step into an environment people have never seen, and in some cases didn't know existed.”

“Just yesterday we found a kind of type of swimming sea cucumber, and we still don’t know what it is, calling he’s seen really, really astonishing.”

The team documented nearly 14,000 individual specimens and 290 different types of marine creatures. Footage reveals a bright blue, yellow, and orange mountain side teeming with life-stony towers of coral growing that look like large brains. Teams captured fish darting between gorgonian whip coral, avoiding the disease plaguing the rest of the Caribbean.

With the help of deep-sea cameras and echo-sounders lowered from the ship’s side, researchers mapped almost 25,000 sq. km of sea-floor and captured 20,000 photos, including lantern fish and alien-like cephalopods. Confirming rumors spread by local fishers who had previously pulled up fragments of coral , the team found a 4km (2.5mile) reef featuring mosaics of coral growing in sponge gardens.

This is an intriguing area of study for scientists, as these areas of deep water and steep mountains can funnel nutrient-rich water providing feeding grounds that support local fishing spots.

Kelly Forsythe from the Cayman Islands Department of Environment said: “ Our islands were literally born from the sea. But when it comes to our offshore environments, we really haven't had a chance to discover what’s out there.”

Nonetheless, this recent work will provide the vital data needed to help the UK fulfil its UN commitments to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 in designated Marine Protected Areas.