Massive 3D map exposes early universe like never before

Astronomers have released the largest-ever three-dimensional map of hydrogen emissions within the early universe. This map shows structures dating back to between 9 and 11 billion years ago.

This new 3D hydrogen map provides unprecedented information on how galaxies developed, grew, and evolved during the peak period of star formation within the universe, dubbed cosmic noon.

According to Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment Lead Researcher Caryl Gronwall, the team used a method dubbed line intensity mapping to create the map.

This method is different from traditional surveys that involve creating a list of individual galaxies. Instead, the team used more than 600 million spectra to create a "heat map" of hydrogen emissions.

By detecting faint Lyman-alpha light over vast areas of the sky, scientists can now see cosmic structures that were previously unknown.

“Instead of just focusing on the bright galaxies, we can now see the sea of hydrogen that connects them,” Gronwall said.

This method allows scientists to investigate the build-up of gas, star formation, and galaxy mergers.

This map not only shows us hydrogen but can also be used as a method to understand how galaxies evolved over billions of years.

Intensity mapping is said to revolutionise our understanding of the universe as a whole by showing us entire structures instead of just the brightest areas.