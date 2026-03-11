Anduril acquires ExoAnalytic solutions to bolster ‘Golden Drone’ missile defense capabilities

Anduril Industries announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a successfully definite merger agreement to acquire ExoAnalytic Solutions. The move marks a significant expansion for the national security company into space sensing, situational awareness and missile defense.

This move comes as the defense technology firm positions itself for a role in President Donald Trump's “Drone” missile defense project-an initiative that aims to build a space-based shield capable of intercepting ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles. Anduril was among the companies that received smaller contracts for space-based interceptors awarded in late November.

Advertisement

Specifically, ExoAnalytic evolved from developing missile defense algorithms to building a global telescope network that acts as a modern, high sensitivity monitoring system, tracking thousands of objects in orbit. The company owns and operates more than 400 telescope systems worldwide, providing Anduril with high-fidelity awareness of deep space on a global scale.

Exo Analytic is a prominent player in modeling and simulation for classified national security space programs and provides exceptional software capabilities for missile warning and missile defense.

In this connection, Anduril’s senior vice president of engineering said: “We expect this acquisition to enable us to tap into those capabilities more and more so that the combined entity would advance Anduril’s work in space sensing, battle management and fire control.”