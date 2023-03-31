‘Restoration of constitution’: PTI to be on roads with lawyers from May 1, says Fawad.—AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Pakistan is moving towards financial and political crises as the government is creating ethnic divisions in the country.

“We will be on the roads from May 1 for the restoration of the Constitution along with the lawyers.”

He expressed these views while talking on a private TV channel programme.

He said institutions are falling apart and there seems to be no political stability in the country. He said the only solution to all these crises is fair and free elections. He said the present government is not ready to follow the Constitution as far as elections are concerned. If elections are to be held in October, the present government will cease to exist in August and what changes this government can bring about in the economic and political domains? He said that elections will have to be held as per the Constitution otherwise Article 6 may be invoked against the violators.

Earlier, Fawad Ch hailed “historic” the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict, whereby it struck down Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code that pertains to sedition.

Fawad took to Twitter and retweeted Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi’s tweet, who moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the colonial-era law.

“Congratulations, Salman Niazi, you have done a huge service to the nation. Shaheed Arshad Sharif must be smiling in the heavens. stay blessed,” wrote Fawad Ch in his tweet.

He said: “The Lahore High Court declared Section 124-A of the criminal law in conflict with the Constitution, whereby recognising the constitutional right to criticise state institutions.

“This decision will end dozens of politically-motivated cases, including cases against me. It is a very high decision that recognizes freedom,” Fawad Ch noted.

Earlier in the day, Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC pronounced the verdict that invalidated Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, commonly known as sedition law, which pertains to the crime of sedition or inciting “disaffection” against the government.