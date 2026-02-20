Queen Elizabeth II saw ‘qualities of future Queen’ in Kate Middleton
Queen Elizabeth II dearly wanted Prince William and Kate Middleton to reunite
Queen Elizabeth II reported played a key role in marrying Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Her Majesty realised that Kate would make a great future Queen and wanted to retain her in the Family.
Royal author, Russell Myers, in new book titled William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, reveals that the late Queen was a "catalyst for William changing course"
Queen Elizabeth saw that Middleton "had all the qualities of a future Queen" and told William "if he had faith in the relationship and his love for her, then that would be enough to carry them through."
Her intervention came right around the time William and Kate broke up in 2007.
"William and Catherine, who had barely seen each other since Christmas, appeared frosty with each other at the Cheltenham horse racing festival," Myers writes.
"Sources claimed the relationship had “'soured beyond repair,'" and it caused Kate to give William an "ultimatum."
