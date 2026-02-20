Why Prince Harry, Meghan 'immensely' feel 'relieved' amid Andrew's arrest?

Harry, Meghan 'immensely' feel 'relieved' not being part of royal family amid Andrew's arrest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly "immensely relieved that they removed themselves from the whole institution years ago" amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

On February 19, ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office. The day also marked the disgraced royal's 66th birthday.

Following Andrew's arrest, King Charles released a statement supporting the move, while other royal members reportedly will release a statement sooner or later.

However, Harry and Meghan, who stepped away from their royal duties in 2020, do not feel the need for damage control after Andrew's arrest.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "have long felt the royals have used them as scapegoats to distract from much more damaging issues, like Andrew and his ties to Epstein,” a source told Heat UK.

The insider continued, "That’s been their private narrative for years: while they were being ‘crucified over so much less,’ the Andrew situation was quietly pushed into the background.

“It was always hard for them to understand how that could just be swept under the rug and ignored."

The tipster added, “So, to have Andrew finally facing some consequences has got to feel vindicating for them."

As for Meghan's sympathy for her in-laws, the tattler shared, "With the royals coming under further scrutiny and pressure over their family ties with Andrew, we’re told that Meghan has little sympathy — and both she and Harry feel that William and Kate deserve this.

“The fact that this mess has landed on William and Kate’s doorstep won’t earn them any sympathy from Meghan. In her view, they chose the side of the institution that let this go on for years, so now they’re going to pay the price for that decision,” the source continued.

“No doubt they’ll be cleaning up this mess for years to come and Meghan and Harry are thrilled to be 10,000 miles away from all of it.”

Amid all the "noise", "it must be nice" for Meghan and Harry "not to be a part of."