Officer explains shares everything from behind the scenes to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest has been making headlines for hours, and many are questioning what all is coming to light, however, the minutes and hours before the news hit mainstream media, the entire operation that was conducted to even make this arrest possible has been shared.

The entire thing has come as part of a report by The Telegraph and they highlighted this secret operation by senior officers at Thames Valley Police, via a former officer.

While the officer in question remains anonymous what is confirmed is that over 20 officers were sent for this raid, and they had support from colleagues from the Norfolk Constabulary.

They are said to have driven 130 miles from the police headquarters located at Kidlington in Oxfordshire to the village of Wolverton, which is on the King’s Sandringham Estate, in Norfolk. Furthermore cars arrived at Wood Farm shortly after 8am.

Now according to the officer, even the officers selected for this “confie op” [confidential operation] may not have been aware of the details until shortly beforehand.

“The team would have simply been told to report to the station in the early hours,” he started by explaining. “They may have even been told to hand over their mobile phones before being given the final briefing, setting out where they were going and what they were doing.”

For those unversed wit the King’s statement regarding this entire issue, he’s said, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. ~ Charles R.”