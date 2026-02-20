King Charles is in ‘unchartered waters’ as Andrew takes Family down

King Charles and family are unable to navigate their position after the unprecedented arrest of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt notes the Royal institution is in ‘uncharted waters’ and has to tread carefully to retain their public image.

Mr Hunt told the Press Association: “The arrest of the eighth in line to the British throne is seismic.

“Senior royals are now in uncharted waters that they are ill-equipped to navigate.

“They will have to answer questions about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and be held accountable, something which, up until now, has been an alien concept for them,” he noted.

This comes as King Charles pledged full support to the authorities in finding tue trust about Andrew.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

The 77-year-old, as per BBC, continued: "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Prince William's father went on: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

However, he cleared his psition and said: "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."