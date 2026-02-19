King Charles seen outside for first time after Andrew's arrest

King Charles steps out after shamed Andrew's arrest

King Charles isn’t letting the news of Andrew’s arrest stop his duties to the public.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on Feb. 19 from his current residence in Sandringham over suspicion of misconduct in public office.

King Charles continued his royal duties with audiences held at St. James's Palace in London hours after the arrest.

The monarch met with Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, the Ambassador from the Kingdom of Spain to the Court of St. James's; Francisco Lima Mena, the Ambassador from the Republic of El Salvador to the Court of St. James's; and Maurice Makoloo, the High Commissioner for the Republic of Kenya in London.

Queen Camilla followed suit and stepped out to meet musicians during a lunchtime concert at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in London.

The King carried out his engagements after first issuing a statement on Andrew's arrest, saying, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the King continued.

He concluded, "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."