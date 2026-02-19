Andrew dramatic arrest grows demand for 'abolishing the monarchy'

Former Prince Andrew arrested: 'Abolish the monarchy' calls grow on the internet

Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten was arrested this morning by Thames Valley Police over suspicion that he may misuse his public office, but his nabbing gives oxygen to anti-monarchists who are calling for the abolishment of the royal institution.



Andrew Lownie, who is a royal biographer, also points in that direction: the fallout of the former Duke of York's investigation would put pressure on King Charles to abdicate.

To stave off the criticism, the expert shares that the monarch must cooperate fully with the authorities over his brother's investigation.

"I do think that King Charles needs to be very clear that he will cooperate and allow his staff to give statements to the police and provide all the internal correspondence, all the complaints that were made about Andrew, and all the material the police need to mount a proper investigation."

Lownie's interview with TalkTV came prior to the arrest of Andrew. But soon after his nabbing, Buckingham Palace released a statement, underscoring Charles' support for the impartial investigation.

"I have learnt with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R," the statement read.

However, despite the earnest support, social media users stuck to their demand to call for an end to the British monarchy.



