Was King Charles kept in the dark before Andrew's arrest?

King Charles was reportedly unaware of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest before detainment.

As revealed by People Magazine, sources indicate that the monarch was not informed in advance about the arrest of his younger brother and the palace received no prior warning.

Andrew, former the Duke of York was arrested at his residence on the Sandringham estate on February 19. The arrest relates to allegations of misconduct in public office currently under investigation by authorities.

Just after the confirmation of the arrest, King Charles released a statement via Buckingham Palace, stressing on full cooperation with law enforcement.

In the statement King Charles said, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," it read further.

Official are reportedly examining claims connected to Andrew's past role as the UK's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, along with allegations that confidential information may have been shared with Jeffrey Epstein.