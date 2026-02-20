Shamed Andrew ‘dismissive’ act towards Royal butler exposed

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s dismissive conduct with staff is laid bare by a former member.

Hours before the arrest of the former Prince, ex butler Grant Harrold told Express a time he was mistreated by Andrew.

Grant said: "I remember him coming to Scotland for tea with his brother, the King. We didn't see him as much as the other royals. He wasn't rude, but he was very dismissive.

"I remember opening his car door and he didn't say thank you. He very much did his own thing. I remember he had his own butler and valet, he definitely likes the finer things!".

This comes as His Majesty earlier spoke up over allegations of sexual assault against Andrew.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah writes for Sunday Times: "Their (Charles and William's) written statements issued within hours of each other on Monday, expressing 'profound' and 'deep concern' for Epstein's victims, have not quelled disquiet.”