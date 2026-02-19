Will Sarah Ferguson end up in police questioning after Andrew’s arrest? Barrister answers

Despite having been divorced for decades now, Sarah Ferguson has found herself in the middle of a conundrum because there are fears that she may also find herself facing the music.

A top barrister shared this possibility during an interview with Page Six.

He started right off the bat by dropping the news and saying, “The police may have a basis for questioning Sarah Ferguson [as] she may be a relevant witness in this case.”

It’s believed, “they may want to ask her some questions. While Sarah Ferguson would not have been in a public office at that time, I don’t know what she knows, and if she has disclosed anything (in emails consistent with her role as an ex-royal and Andrew’s ex-wife).”

However, whats important to note is that its still up to the police, what they decide to do in regards to her since “as part of this investigation, they can call upon who they want,” as the source explains.

For those unversed with the events that have happened since. King Charles even released a statement that says, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. ~ Charles R.”