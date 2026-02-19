Virginia Giuffre’s family sends a message to the Thames Valley Police

Following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the family of Virginia Giuffre has sent a message to the Thames Valley Police force for all of their work.

The family’s words come as part of a statement which has been obtained by MS NOW.

It featured Virginia's brothers Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, as well as their wives Amanda Roberts and Lanette Wilson.

The statement reads, “on behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”

They even concluded by saying, “he was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

For those unverse with the circumstances surrounding his arrest, the ex-Duke is currently facing legal action on suspecsion of misconduct in public office.

Regarding this the King has also released a statement that reads, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. ~ Charles R.”