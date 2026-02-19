Prince William, Kate Middleton stand firm with King Charles after Andrew arrest

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly choosing to support King Charles following ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.

As Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office recently, the British family presented a united front. Instead of issuing a statement of their own, William and Kate decided to support Charles, according to People Magazine.

Palace sources have also revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton fully stand behind King Charles' response released shortly after Andrew's arrest.

In the statement released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles stated, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

The statement further read, "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Concluding with, "Charles R."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, formerly known as the Duke of York was detained at his residence on the Sandringham estate on his 66th birthday. It has been confirmed by the authorities that the arrest relates to allegations of misconduct in public office.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been "deeply concerned" about the about the shocking revelations that have emerged about convicted sex offender Epstein, as revealed by spokesperson earlier this month.

