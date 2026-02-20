Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been released from police custody, hours after spending time under investigation.

The former Duke of York, was arrested this morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The 66-year-old was spotted in the back of a vehicle leaving Aylsham police station soon after 19:00 GMT.

Thames Valley Police concludes that searches in Norfolk have ended.

In a statement at 10am yesterday, Thames Valley Police said: “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in ­Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police ­custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.

“This case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid contempt of court.”

This comes as King Charles pledged full support to the authorities in finding tue trust about Andrew.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

The 77-year-old, as per BBC, continued: "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Prince William's father went on: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

However, he cleared his psition and said: "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."