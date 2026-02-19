France sees record 102mn international tourists in 2025 - File photo/Reuters

France has welcomed a record number of international visitors, strengthening its position as the world’s most visited holiday destination.

According to the French Economy Ministry, 102 million foreign tourists travelled to France in 2025, up from 100 million the year before. The surge in travel also brought record earnings for the country’s tourism sector.

International tourists generated about $91 billion in revenue in 2025, an increase of 9% compared with 2024 and 37% higher than in 2019, before the pandemic disrupted global travel, as reported by DPA.

Officials said roughly three-quarters of the visitors came from across Europe. Overnight stays in hotels and other accommodation also rose by 7.5% compared with the previous year, showing stronger demand across the country’s tourism industry.

Domestic tourism in France continued to grow as well, adding further momentum to the sector.

However, despite attracting more visitors than any other destination, France still trails neighbouring Spain when it comes to tourism income.

Spain generated about 105 billion pounds in tourism revenue in 2025. French officials noted that the gap between the two countries is gradually narrowing, according to the report.